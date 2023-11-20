On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Mikael Granlund going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

