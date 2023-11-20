On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Mikael Granlund going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

