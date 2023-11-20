The San Jose Sharks, Mikael Granlund included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund in that upcoming Sharks-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 19:42 on the ice per game.

Through 10 games this year, Granlund has yet to score a goal.

Granlund has recorded a point in a game twice this season in 10 games played, including multiple points once.

In two of 10 games this year, Granlund has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Granlund has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Granlund has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Granlund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

