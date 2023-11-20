Will Mike Hoffman score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Hoffman has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Hoffman has zero points on the power play.

Hoffman's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:40 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 10-2 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:05 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

