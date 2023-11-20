How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) face the Stetson Hatters (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
- The Hatters ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 13th.
- Last year, the 78.2 points per game the Panthers averaged were just 4.4 more points than the Hatters gave up (73.8).
- Milwaukee had a 17-4 record last season when putting up more than 73.8 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Milwaukee posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Panthers surrendered 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than in away games (77.5).
- Milwaukee averaged 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Providence
|L 79-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|W 85-56
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
