For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kadri's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 21:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:03 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:16 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:13 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

