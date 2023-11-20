The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri among them, face the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Kadri? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 18:04 per game on the ice, is -8.

Kadri has a goal in three games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kadri has a point in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 17 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 11 Points 4 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.