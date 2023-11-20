Will Nick DeSimone Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nick DeSimone a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
DeSimone stats and insights
- DeSimone is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).
- DeSimone has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
