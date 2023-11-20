For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nick DeSimone a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

  • DeSimone is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).
  • DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

