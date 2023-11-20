Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal when the Calgary Flames face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:19 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

