How to Watch NJIT vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- NJIT went 3-2 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.
- Last year, the Highlanders recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
- When NJIT totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 3-2.
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Delaware State compiled a 2-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 272nd.
- The Hornets put up 8.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).
- When Delaware State allowed fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 3-5.
NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders allowed 66.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.
- In terms of total threes made, NJIT performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.3% three-point percentage at home and a 34.6% clip in road games.
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Delaware State scored 4.7 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (62.8).
- At home, the Hornets gave up 70.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- Delaware State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).
NJIT Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 75-48
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/16/2023
|@ American
|L 87-73
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Texas
|L 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Delaware
|L 78-67
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/17/2023
|Grambling
|W 71-63
|Forbes Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
