The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

NJIT Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
  • NJIT went 3-2 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Highlanders recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Hornets allowed (75.5).
  • When NJIT totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 3-2.

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Delaware State compiled a 2-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.
  • The Hornets were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 272nd.
  • The Hornets put up 8.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).
  • When Delaware State allowed fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 3-5.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Highlanders allowed 66.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.
  • In terms of total threes made, NJIT performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.3% three-point percentage at home and a 34.6% clip in road games.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Delaware State scored 4.7 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (62.8).
  • At home, the Hornets gave up 70.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
  • Delaware State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 101-60 Watsco Center
11/11/2023 Saint Peter's L 75-48 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/16/2023 @ American L 87-73 Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Delaware State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center
11/29/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Texas L 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Delaware L 78-67 Memorial Hall Gym
11/17/2023 Grambling W 71-63 Forbes Arena
11/20/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center

