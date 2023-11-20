The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

NJIT went 3-2 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 210th.

Last year, the Highlanders recorded 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Hornets allowed (75.5).

When NJIT totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 3-2.

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Delaware State compiled a 2-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.2% from the field.

The Hornets were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Highlanders finished 272nd.

The Hornets put up 8.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).

When Delaware State allowed fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 3-5.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Highlanders allowed 66.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.

In terms of total threes made, NJIT performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.3% three-point percentage at home and a 34.6% clip in road games.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Delaware State scored 4.7 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (62.8).

At home, the Hornets gave up 70.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

Delaware State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 101-60 Watsco Center 11/11/2023 Saint Peter's L 75-48 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/16/2023 @ American L 87-73 Bender Arena 11/20/2023 Delaware State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/25/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center 11/29/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule