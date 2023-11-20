Monday's contest at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) squaring off against the NJIT Highlanders (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-65 victory, heavily favoring Delaware State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

NJIT vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 77, NJIT 65

Spread & Total Prediction for NJIT vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware State (-11.8)

Delaware State (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

NJIT Performance Insights

At 66.9 points scored per game and 72.7 points allowed last season, NJIT was 300th in the country on offense and 259th defensively.

On the boards, the Highlanders were 201st in the country in rebounds (31.4 per game) last year. They were 15th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.6 per game).

Last season NJIT was ranked 319th in the nation in assists with 11.2 per game.

The Highlanders were 274th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%) last season.

NJIT gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 240th and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

NJIT attempted 32.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 67.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of NJIT's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

Delaware State Performance Insights

Delaware State averaged only 64.6 points per game (23rd-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 75.5 points per game (321st-ranked).

The Hornets averaged 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Last season Delaware State ranked 230th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.4 per game.

The Hornets fell short in the turnover area last season, ranking ninth-worst in college basketball with 15.0 turnovers per game. They ranked 66th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Hornets drained 5.7 threes per game (329th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.5% shooting percentage (318th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it came to three-pointers, Delaware State came up short defensively, as it ranked fourth-worst in college basketball in threes allowed (9.4 per game) and -3-worst in three-point percentage allowed (40.3%).

Delaware State attempted 39.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.6% of the shots it took (and 76.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.1 treys per contest, which were 31.4% of its shots (and 23.9% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.