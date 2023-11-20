NJIT vs. Delaware State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) play the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
NJIT vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
