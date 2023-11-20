The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) play the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Information

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

NJIT vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 64.6 336th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th 319th 11.2 Assists 12.4 230th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 15.0 350th

