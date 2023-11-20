The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) play the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Game Information

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

NJIT vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 64.6 336th
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th
319th 11.2 Assists 12.4 230th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 15.0 350th

