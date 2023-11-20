The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) host the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

NJIT vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats

The Highlanders' record against the spread last season was 15-13-1.

Delaware State compiled a 13-13-2 ATS record last year.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NJIT 66.9 131.5 72.7 148.2 136.2 Delaware State 64.6 131.5 75.5 148.2 137.8

Additional NJIT vs Delaware State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Highlanders recorded 66.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

When NJIT scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up.

Delaware State went 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scored more than 72.7 points last season.

NJIT vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NJIT 15-13-1 19-10-0 Delaware State 13-13-2 15-12-1

NJIT vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NJIT Delaware State 5-8 Home Record 4-8 2-15 Away Record 2-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-2 8-8-1 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-1

