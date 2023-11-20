NJIT vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The NJIT Highlanders (0-3) host the Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
NJIT vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NJIT vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats
- The Highlanders' record against the spread last season was 15-13-1.
- Delaware State compiled a 13-13-2 ATS record last year.
NJIT vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NJIT
|66.9
|131.5
|72.7
|148.2
|136.2
|Delaware State
|64.6
|131.5
|75.5
|148.2
|137.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional NJIT vs Delaware State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Highlanders recorded 66.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.
- When NJIT scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Hornets put up an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up.
- Delaware State went 3-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scored more than 72.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
NJIT vs. Delaware State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NJIT
|15-13-1
|19-10-0
|Delaware State
|13-13-2
|15-12-1
NJIT vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NJIT
|Delaware State
|5-8
|Home Record
|4-8
|2-15
|Away Record
|2-14
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-3-2
|8-8-1
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|67.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|13-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.