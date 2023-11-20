Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. There are prop bets for Hanifin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Hanifin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 22:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In three of 17 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 17 games this year, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 8 Points 3 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

