Can we count on Philip Broberg scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Philip Broberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Broberg stats and insights

Broberg is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Broberg has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

