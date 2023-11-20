Will Philip Broberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
Can we count on Philip Broberg scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philip Broberg score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Broberg stats and insights
- Broberg is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Broberg has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.