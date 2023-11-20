The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:35 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3
10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-1
10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:52 Away W 4-3

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

