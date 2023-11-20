The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Andersson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 18:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Andersson has a goal in two of 13 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Andersson has a point in seven games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Andersson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Andersson has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 66 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 4 7 Points 3 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.