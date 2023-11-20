When the San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Carpenter score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

  • Carpenter is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

