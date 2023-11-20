When the San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Carpenter score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.