Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Carpenter score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Carpenter has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
