When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan McLeod light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:45 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:43 Home L 3-0

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

