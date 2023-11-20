Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:34
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-0
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
