Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 16 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 13 Points 2 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.