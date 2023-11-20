The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games Sacramento State shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.

The Hornets were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners ranked 326th.

Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Hornets put up were just 1.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).

Sacramento State had an 11-7 record last season when scoring more than 64.7 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.

CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.6% from the field.

The Roadrunners were the 326th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 105th.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hornets allowed to opponents.

CSU Bakersfield had an 8-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 62.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Hornets played better in home games last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.

When playing at home, Sacramento State sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (31.6%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged on the road (57.5).

At home, the Roadrunners allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.8.

At home, CSU Bakersfield drained 4.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Stanford L 91-73 Maples Pavilion 11/14/2023 Pacific Union W 128-66 The Nest 11/17/2023 @ Tulane L 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse 11/20/2023 CSU Bakersfield - JSerra Pavilion 11/26/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center 12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule