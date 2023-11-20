The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • In games Sacramento State shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.
  • The Hornets were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners ranked 326th.
  • Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Hornets put up were just 1.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).
  • Sacramento State had an 11-7 record last season when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.
  • CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.6% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners were the 326th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 105th.
  • The Roadrunners put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hornets allowed to opponents.
  • CSU Bakersfield had an 8-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 62.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hornets played better in home games last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Sacramento State sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (31.6%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged on the road (57.5).
  • At home, the Roadrunners allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.8.
  • At home, CSU Bakersfield drained 4.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Stanford L 91-73 Maples Pavilion
11/14/2023 Pacific Union W 128-66 The Nest
11/17/2023 @ Tulane L 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 CSU Bakersfield - JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ USC L 85-59 Galen Center
11/13/2023 @ Cal L 83-63 Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 Saint Katherine W 77-44 Icardo Center
11/20/2023 Sacramento State - JSerra Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Whittier - Icardo Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.