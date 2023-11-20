How to Watch Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games Sacramento State shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 12-7 overall.
- The Hornets were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners ranked 326th.
- Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Hornets put up were just 1.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).
- Sacramento State had an 11-7 record last season when scoring more than 64.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.
- CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.6% from the field.
- The Roadrunners were the 326th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 105th.
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- CSU Bakersfield had an 8-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 62.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hornets played better in home games last season, allowing 64.4 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.
- When playing at home, Sacramento State sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (31.6%).
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged on the road (57.5).
- At home, the Roadrunners allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 67.8.
- At home, CSU Bakersfield drained 4.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 91-73
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Pacific Union
|W 128-66
|The Nest
|11/17/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-59
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|L 83-63
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 77-44
|Icardo Center
|11/20/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Whittier
|-
|Icardo Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.