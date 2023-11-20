Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sacramento State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Sacramento State (-1.5)
|136.5
|-134
|+110
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Sacramento State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 16 Hornets games last season went over the point total.
- CSU Bakersfield covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Roadrunners games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last year.
