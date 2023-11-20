Monday's game between the Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Sacramento State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacramento State 78, CSU Bakersfield 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Sacramento State (-8.4)

Sacramento State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sacramento State Performance Insights

Sacramento State was 317th in the country in points scored (66.1 per game) and 105th in points allowed (67.8) last season.

On the glass, the Hornets were 111th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) last year. They were third-best in rebounds conceded (26.3 per game).

At 13.6 assists per game last year, Sacramento State was 136th in the country.

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc last season, the Hornets were 237th and 162nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Sacramento State gave up 6.0 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 38th and 274th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, Sacramento State took 64.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.1% of Sacramento State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

While CSU Bakersfield ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 60.5 (0-worst), it ranked 39th in college basketball with 64.7 points given up per contest.

The Roadrunners were 326th in the country with 28.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 65th with 29.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

CSU Bakersfield put up 10.8 assists per game, which ranked them 333rd in the nation.

The Roadrunners ranked 200th in the nation with 12.0 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

While the Roadrunners ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in three-pointers per game with 4.3 (-2-worst), they ranked 273rd in college basketball with a 32.5% three-point percentage.

CSU Bakersfield surrendered 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.2% three-point percentage (219th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by CSU Bakersfield last season, 75.3% of them were two-pointers (80.6% of the team's made baskets) and 24.7% were threes (19.4%).

