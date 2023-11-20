The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) will face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)

Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 317th 66.1 Points Scored 60.5 359th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 64.7 39th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 28.7 326th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.3 361st 136th 13.6 Assists 10.8 333rd 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.0 200th

