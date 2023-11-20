Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) will face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)
- Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)
- Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|317th
|66.1
|Points Scored
|60.5
|359th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|39th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|28.7
|326th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.3
|361st
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.