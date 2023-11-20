The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sacramento State vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Hornets were 14-14-0 last year.

CSU Bakersfield won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sacramento State 66.1 126.6 67.8 132.5 133.3 CSU Bakersfield 60.5 126.6 64.7 132.5 125.8

Additional Sacramento State vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Hornets averaged were only 1.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).

When Sacramento State totaled more than 64.7 points last season, it went 12-5 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 7.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hornets gave up.

CSU Bakersfield went 7-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sacramento State 14-14-0 16-12-0 CSU Bakersfield 14-15-0 16-13-0

Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sacramento State CSU Bakersfield 9-4 Home Record 6-8 5-10 Away Record 3-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

