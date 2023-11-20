Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sacramento State vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Hornets were 14-14-0 last year.
- CSU Bakersfield won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sacramento State
|66.1
|126.6
|67.8
|132.5
|133.3
|CSU Bakersfield
|60.5
|126.6
|64.7
|132.5
|125.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Sacramento State vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Hornets averaged were only 1.4 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).
- When Sacramento State totaled more than 64.7 points last season, it went 12-5 against the spread and 11-7 overall.
- The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 7.3 fewer points than the 67.8 the Hornets gave up.
- CSU Bakersfield went 7-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sacramento State
|14-14-0
|16-12-0
|CSU Bakersfield
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
Sacramento State vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Sacramento State
|CSU Bakersfield
|9-4
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-10
|Away Record
|3-12
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.5
|62.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.5
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.