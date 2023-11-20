When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Gagner score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gagner averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

