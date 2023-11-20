Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Gagner score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner stats and insights
- Gagner has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gagner averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
