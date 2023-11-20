The San Diego Toreros (3-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

San Diego vs. Navy Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego Stats Insights

The Toreros made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games San Diego shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 10-9 overall.

The Toreros were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Midshipmen finished 187th.

Last year, the Toreros averaged 12.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Midshipmen gave up (64.9).

San Diego had an 11-14 record last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Navy Stats Insights

The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Toreros given up to their opponents (49.3%).

Last season, Navy had a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 49.3% from the field.

The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Midshipmen ranked 189th.

The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were 11.1 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.

Navy had an 18-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, San Diego scored 76.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.1 points per game when playing on the road.

The Toreros ceded 75.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (86.5).

San Diego drained 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.1% at home and 37.3% away from home.

Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Navy put up 69 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).

The Midshipmen gave up fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (67.2) last season.

At home, Navy sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.9). Navy's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%) as well.

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Jackson State W 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/11/2023 @ UCSD L 69-63 LionTree Arena 11/17/2023 Le Moyne W 80-71 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/20/2023 Navy - Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/24/2023 Arkansas State - Acrisure Arena 11/29/2023 Northern Colorado - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Navy Upcoming Schedule