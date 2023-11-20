How to Watch San Diego vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (3-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
San Diego vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego Stats Insights
- The Toreros made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games San Diego shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 10-9 overall.
- The Toreros were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Midshipmen finished 187th.
- Last year, the Toreros averaged 12.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Midshipmen gave up (64.9).
- San Diego had an 11-14 record last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.
Navy Stats Insights
- The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Toreros given up to their opponents (49.3%).
- Last season, Navy had a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 49.3% from the field.
- The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Midshipmen ranked 189th.
- The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were 11.1 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.
- Navy had an 18-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, San Diego scored 76.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.1 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Toreros ceded 75.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (86.5).
- San Diego drained 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.1% at home and 37.3% away from home.
Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Navy put up 69 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
- The Midshipmen gave up fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (67.2) last season.
- At home, Navy sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.9). Navy's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%) as well.
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Jackson State
|W 87-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 69-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/17/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 80-71
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Navy
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
Navy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|Temple
|L 75-68
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 73-55
|LionTree Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|VMI
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/3/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
