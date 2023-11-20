The San Diego Toreros (3-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

San Diego vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego Stats Insights

  • The Toreros made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • In games San Diego shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 10-9 overall.
  • The Toreros were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Midshipmen finished 187th.
  • Last year, the Toreros averaged 12.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Midshipmen gave up (64.9).
  • San Diego had an 11-14 record last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Navy Stats Insights

  • The Midshipmen's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Toreros given up to their opponents (49.3%).
  • Last season, Navy had a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 49.3% from the field.
  • The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Midshipmen ranked 189th.
  • The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were 11.1 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.
  • Navy had an 18-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, San Diego scored 76.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.1 points per game when playing on the road.
  • The Toreros ceded 75.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (86.5).
  • San Diego drained 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.1% at home and 37.3% away from home.

Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Navy put up 69 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
  • The Midshipmen gave up fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than away (67.2) last season.
  • At home, Navy sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.9). Navy's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Jackson State W 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ UCSD L 69-63 LionTree Arena
11/17/2023 Le Moyne W 80-71 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/20/2023 Navy - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/24/2023 Arkansas State - Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Northern Colorado - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Navy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Campbell L 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/10/2023 Temple L 75-68 Navy Alumni Hall
11/18/2023 @ UCSD L 73-55 LionTree Arena
11/20/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 VMI - Navy Alumni Hall
12/3/2023 Coppin State - Navy Alumni Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.