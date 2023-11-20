The Navy Midshipmen (0-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the San Diego Toreros (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego vs. Navy matchup in this article.

San Diego vs. Navy Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

San Diego vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego Moneyline Navy Moneyline BetMGM San Diego (-6.5) 137.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego (-6.5) 137.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego vs. Navy Betting Trends (2022-23)

San Diego compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Toreros and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 25 times last season.

Navy won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, 18 of the Midshipmen's games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.