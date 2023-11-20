San Diego vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Navy Midshipmen (0-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the San Diego Toreros (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego vs. Navy matchup in this article.
San Diego vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
San Diego vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego (-6.5)
|137.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Diego (-6.5)
|137.5
|-325
|+250
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego vs. Navy Betting Trends (2022-23)
- San Diego compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Toreros and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 25 times last season.
- Navy won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Last season, 18 of the Midshipmen's games went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.