Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Toreros (3-1) against the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) at Jenny Craig Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of San Diego, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Navy. The over/under has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

San Diego vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Jenny Craig Pavilion Line: San Diego -6.5

San Diego -6.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego -300, Navy +240

San Diego vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 74, Navy 61

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego vs. Navy

Pick ATS: San Diego (-6.5)



San Diego (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (137.5)



San Diego Performance Insights

Last year, San Diego was 53rd in the nation offensively (77.1 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (80.5 points allowed).

The Toreros collected 30.5 rebounds per game and conceded 32.4 boards last year, ranking 258th and 270th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season San Diego was ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists with 12.8 per game.

The Toreros made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 108th, respectively, in the country.

San Diego was the -1-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (10.0 per game) and -4-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (40.8%) last season.

Last year, San Diego took 63.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.3% of San Diego's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Navy Performance Insights

Offensively, Navy averaged 69.4 points per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 64.9 points per contest at the other end (41st-ranked).

Last season the Midshipmen averaged 31.6 boards per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.7 rebounds per contest (43rd-ranked).

Navy delivered 14.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 56th in the country.

With 10.6 turnovers per game, the Midshipmen were 51st in college basketball. They forced 12.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 133rd in college basketball.

Last year the Midshipmen made 7.7 treys per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37.1% (35th-ranked) from downtown.

Navy ranked 177th in college basketball with 7.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Navy last season, 63.7% of them were two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 36.3% were from beyond the arc (29.7%).

