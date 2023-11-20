San Diego vs. Navy November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (2-0) will meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
San Diego vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Diego Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Navy Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Diego vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|356th
|80.5
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|41st
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
