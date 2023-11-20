The San Diego Toreros (2-0) will meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Diego vs. Navy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 356th 80.5 Points Allowed 64.9 41st 258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.6 187th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.7 134th 193rd 12.8 Assists 14.8 56th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.