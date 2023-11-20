The San Diego Toreros (2-0) will meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Diego vs. Navy Game Information

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank
53rd 77.1 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
356th 80.5 Points Allowed 64.9 41st
258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.6 187th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.7 134th
193rd 12.8 Assists 14.8 56th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

