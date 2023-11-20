The San Diego Toreros (3-1) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

San Diego vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego -6.5 137.5

San Diego vs Navy Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Toreros were 9-16-0 last season.

San Diego never played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

The Toreros have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Navy won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Midshipmen had a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Navy has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

San Diego vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego 23 92% 77.1 146.5 80.5 145.4 151.0 Navy 13 46.4% 69.4 146.5 64.9 145.4 134.1

Additional San Diego vs Navy Insights & Trends

Last year, the Toreros averaged 12.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Midshipmen gave up (64.9).

When San Diego totaled more than 64.9 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 11-14 overall.

The Midshipmen's 69.4 points per game last year were 11.1 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up to opponents.

San Diego vs. Navy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego 9-16-0 1-2 17-8-0 Navy 15-13-0 1-2 18-10-0

San Diego vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego Navy 8-9 Home Record 9-6 3-8 Away Record 9-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

