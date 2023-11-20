Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- Hertl has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|21:49
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
