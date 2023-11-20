On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

