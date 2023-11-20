The San Jose Sharks, Tomas Hertl included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hertl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

Hertl has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hertl has a point in eight games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Hertl has had an assist in a game six times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Given his moneyline odds, Hertl has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hertl Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 5 11 Points 3 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.