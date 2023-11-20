Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ty Emberson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- Emberson is yet to score through nine games this season.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Emberson has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
