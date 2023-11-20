Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 20?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Warren Foegele going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Foegele has no points on the power play.
- Foegele averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:53
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:15
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-0
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
