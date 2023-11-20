In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Eklund has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

