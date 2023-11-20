Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 20?
In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Eklund has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 45 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
