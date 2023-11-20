William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks play on Monday at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eklund available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Eklund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Eklund has averaged 17:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Eklund has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 17 games this season, Eklund has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Eklund has an assist in three of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Eklund has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 45 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +30 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 1 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

