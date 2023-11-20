Wisconsin vs. Virginia November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|29.5
|302nd
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|8.0
|1st
