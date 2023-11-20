The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no set line.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Badgers had 13 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 4.8% more often than Virginia (12-18-0) last year.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 133.1 60.5 124.1 128.7 Wisconsin 65.3 133.1 63.6 124.1 129.6

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers put up just 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).

When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, Wisconsin went 11-10 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Wisconsin 15-1 Home Record 11-6 6-5 Away Record 6-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

