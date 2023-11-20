Should you bet on Yegor Sharangovich to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 66 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:55 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:23 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

