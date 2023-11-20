The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zach Hyman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

On the power play, Hyman has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 19:27 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:33 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:25 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:40 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.