The Edmonton Oilers, including Zach Hyman, are in action Monday against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hyman available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Zach Hyman vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus this season, in 19:33 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hyman has scored a goal in six of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hyman has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hyman has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hyman has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 15 Points 3 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

