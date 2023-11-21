Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forest County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Forest County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oconto High School at Laona Wabeno High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Wabeno, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
