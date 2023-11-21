How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Fresno State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- Fresno State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 356th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, eight fewer points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.
- When Fresno State totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 5-2.
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- The Aggies' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
- New Mexico State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 308th.
- The Aggies put up only 0.6 more points per game (71.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (71).
- When New Mexico State gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 3-0.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.5).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than away from home (72.2).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better at home last year, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in road games.
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).
- At home, New Mexico State knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). New Mexico State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|W 77-66
|Save Mart Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 79-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/15/2023
|Morgan State
|W 87-68
|Save Mart Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/27/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/1/2023
|BYU
|-
|Save Mart Center
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 91-74
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 78-43
|Pan American Center
|11/18/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 76-71
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/28/2023
|Southwest (NM)
|-
|Pan American Center
