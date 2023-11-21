The New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

Fresno State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

Fresno State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 356th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, eight fewer points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.

When Fresno State totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 5-2.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

The Aggies' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (42.7%).

New Mexico State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Aggies are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 308th.

The Aggies put up only 0.6 more points per game (71.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (71).

When New Mexico State gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 3-0.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.5).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than away from home (72.2).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better at home last year, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in road games.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).

At home, New Mexico State knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). New Mexico State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Fresno Pacific W 77-66 Save Mart Center 11/11/2023 @ Kent State L 79-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center 11/15/2023 Morgan State W 87-68 Save Mart Center 11/21/2023 New Mexico State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center 12/1/2023 BYU - Save Mart Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule