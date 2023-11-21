The New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Fresno State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
  • Fresno State had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 356th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, eight fewer points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.
  • When Fresno State totaled more than 71.7 points last season, it went 5-2.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
  • New Mexico State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 308th.
  • The Aggies put up only 0.6 more points per game (71.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (71).
  • When New Mexico State gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 3-0.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.5).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 12.1 fewer points per game (60.1) than away from home (72.2).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better at home last year, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.9% mark in road games.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Mexico State averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (76.7).
  • At home, New Mexico State knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). New Mexico State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.2%) than on the road (32.2%).

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fresno Pacific W 77-66 Save Mart Center
11/11/2023 @ Kent State L 79-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/15/2023 Morgan State W 87-68 Save Mart Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center
12/1/2023 BYU - Save Mart Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ UC Irvine L 91-74 Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 Western New Mexico W 78-43 Pan American Center
11/18/2023 Northern Colorado W 76-71 Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Fresno State - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
11/28/2023 Southwest (NM) - Pan American Center

