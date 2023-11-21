The New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-5.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-4.5) 142.5 -192 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Fresno State put together an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 Bulldogs games last season hit the over.

New Mexico State compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of eight of the Aggies' games last season hit the over.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Fresno State is 96th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (135th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Fresno State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

