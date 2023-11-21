Tuesday's game that pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-70 in favor of Fresno State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, Fresno State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus New Mexico State. The total is listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Line: Fresno State -5.5

Fresno State -5.5 Point Total: 141.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 80, New Mexico State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-5.5)



Fresno State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Fresno State Performance Insights

Last year, Fresno State was 17th-worst in the nation on offense (63.7 points scored per game) and 52nd on defense (65.7 points allowed).

On the glass, the Bulldogs were third-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.5 per game) last season. They were 97th in rebounds allowed (29.9 per game).

With 12.3 assists per game last year, Fresno State was 237th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 24th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.

Fresno State was 196th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.3 per game) and 13th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%) last season.

Last year, Fresno State attempted 59.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.8% of Fresno State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.2% were 3-pointers.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (242nd in college basketball) and give up 68.0 per outing (139th in college basketball).

New Mexico State records 35.4 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) while conceding 33.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

New Mexico State hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

New Mexico State has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.