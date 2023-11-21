Fresno State vs. New Mexico State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) will play the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Hill: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 5.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
