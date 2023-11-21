The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) will play the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Fresno State (-5.5) Total: 140.5

140.5 TV: CBS Sports Network

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Hill: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Dusell: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Leo Colimerio: 5.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Enoch Boakye: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 73.7 129th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 356th 27.5 Rebounds 33.3 86th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.1 264th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.3 224th

