The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) will play the New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Hill: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andre: 8.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 5.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 8.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 73.7 129th
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st
356th 27.5 Rebounds 33.3 86th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.1 264th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.3 224th

