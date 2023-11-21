The New Mexico State Aggies (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 144.5.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -3.5 144.5

Fresno State vs New Mexico State Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 11-17-0.

Fresno State had a record of 2-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter last year (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New Mexico State compiled an 8-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the Aggies won one of their six games when they were an underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Mexico State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 6 21.4% 63.7 137.4 65.7 137.4 129.3 New Mexico State 9 50% 73.7 137.4 71.7 137.4 143.9

Additional Fresno State vs New Mexico State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.7 points per game the Bulldogs scored were 8.0 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (71.7).

When Fresno State put up more than 71.7 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Aggies put up 8.0 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (65.7).

New Mexico State put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 11-17-0 2-3 13-15-0 New Mexico State 8-10-0 4-2 8-10-0

Fresno State vs. New Mexico State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State New Mexico State 7-7 Home Record 6-4 4-9 Away Record 1-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

