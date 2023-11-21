Green Bay vs. UC Riverside November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|360th
|59.3
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|333rd
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|363rd
|25.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
