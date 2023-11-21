Tuesday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (1-2) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) at OceanFirst Bank Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Monmouth taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, Monmouth is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 1. The two teams are projected to go under the 146.5 total.

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Line: Lehigh -1

Point Total: 146.5

Moneyline (To Win): Lehigh -120, Monmouth +100

Lehigh vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 73, Lehigh 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lehigh vs. Monmouth

Pick ATS: Monmouth (+1)



Monmouth (+1) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Lehigh Performance Insights

Offensively, Lehigh was the 216th-ranked team in the country (69.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 153rd (69.4 points allowed per game).

The Mountain Hawks grabbed 30.1 rebounds per game and gave up 32.8 boards last year, ranking 270th and 288th, respectively, in the country.

With 12.3 assists per game last season, Lehigh was 237th in the country.

The Mountain Hawks made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 35.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 122nd, respectively, in the nation.

Lehigh gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 111th and 88th, respectively, in the country.

The Mountain Hawks attempted 34.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 65.6% of their shots, with 72.7% of their makes coming from there.

Monmouth Performance Insights

Monmouth scored just 61.7 points per game (fourth-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it allowed 74.7 points per game (306th-ranked).

The Hawks ranked 288th in college basketball with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 288th with 32.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Monmouth delivered 12.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 268th in the country.

The Hawks committed 13.4 turnovers per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

In terms of threes, the Hawks were inefficient, as they ranked -3-worst in college basketball in threes made (4.1 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (28.8%).

It was a difficult campaign for Monmouth in terms of threes allowed, as it gave up 9.3 treys per game (seventh-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 37.0% three-point percentage to opposing teams (16th-worst).

Monmouth attempted 42.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 74.9% of the shots it took (and 82% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 14.1 treys per contest, which were 25.1% of its shots (and 18% of the team's buckets).

